Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222097
Date Died
November 3, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Judith Veres
6528 Rosebelle Avenue
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
Andrea Christine Kryszak
Kryszak & Associates, Co., LPA
5330 Meadow Ln Ct Ste A
Sheffield Village OH 44035-1469

Decedent

Janet L. Moody
13201 Sprecher Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Thursday, November 3, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222097—Estate of Janet L. Moody. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. C. Kryszak, atty.
