Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222097
- Date Died
- November 3, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Judith Veres
6528 Rosebelle AvenueNorth Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
Kryszak & Associates, Co., LPA
5330 Meadow Ln Ct Ste A
Sheffield Village OH 44035-1469
Decedent
Janet L. Moody
13201 Sprecher AvenueCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Thursday, November 3, 2016
Text2017 EST 222097—Estate of Janet L. Moody. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. C. Kryszak, atty.
