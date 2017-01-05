Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222100
Filing Code
PDH

Defendant

State Of Ohio
c/o Cuyahoga County Prosecutor, 1200 Ontario Street; 9th Fl.
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs-At-Law

Plaintiff

Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Ave.; #555
Lakewood OH 44107
Plaintiff's Attorney
Michael Ellis Murman
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109

Text

2017 ADV 222100—Michael E Murman, Administrator vs Unknown Heirs-At-Law, et al. Petition to determine heirs filed. M. E. Murman, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 