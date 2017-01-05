Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222100
- Filing Code
- PDH
Defendant
State Of Ohio
c/o Cuyahoga County Prosecutor, 1200 Ontario Street; 9th Fl.Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Unknown Heirs-At-Law
Plaintiff
Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Ave.; #555Lakewood OH 44107
Plaintiff's Attorney
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109
Text2017 ADV 222100—Michael E Murman, Administrator vs Unknown Heirs-At-Law, et al. Petition to determine heirs filed. M. E. Murman, atty.
About your information and the public record.