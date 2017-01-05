Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222101
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $100,000.00
- Date Died
- October 5, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Ave #555Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109
Decedent
Sahirah N. Matthews
3722 Lindholm RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Wednesday, October 5, 2016
Text2017 EST 222101—Estate of Sahirah N. Matthews. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. M. E. Murman, atty.
