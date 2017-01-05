Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222101
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$100,000.00
Date Died
October 5, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Ave #555
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Ellis Murman
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109

Decedent

Sahirah N. Matthews
3722 Lindholm Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2017 EST 222101—Estate of Sahirah N. Matthews. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. M. E. Murman, atty.
