Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222104
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 31, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Nancy Prendergast
3303b Linden Road # 211
Rocky River OH 44116

Applicant

Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Ann Goodwin
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Next of Kin

Erin Litton
1222 Hathaway
Lakewood OH 44107

Next of Kin

Eileen Dickerson
3303 Linden Rd #211
Rocky River OH 44116

Other

Lashun Tindall
Adult Protective Services, 13815 Kinsman Road
Cleveland OH 44120
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 GRD 222104—Re: Nancy Prendergast. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 31, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
