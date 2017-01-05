Date Filed Thursday, January 5, 2017 Case Number 2017ADV222108 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Feb 21, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code COA

Text 2017 ADV 222108—Meredith Wade vs Lateefa Jaamey. Complaint for concealment of assets filed. Set for hearing Feb. 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. W. Abel, atty.