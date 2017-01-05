Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222108
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGFeb 21, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- COA
Defendant
Lateefa Jaamey
1888 IdlewoodEast Cleveland OH 44112
Plaintiff
Meredith Wade
852 Hoover RoadCleveland OH 44119
Plaintiff's Attorney
Abel & Zocolo Company, LPA
The Superior Building,Ste 1915
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 ADV 222108—Meredith Wade vs Lateefa Jaamey. Complaint for concealment of assets filed. Set for hearing Feb. 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. W. Abel, atty.
About your information and the public record.