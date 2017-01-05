Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222108
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Feb 21, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
COA

Defendant

Lateefa Jaamey
1888 Idlewood
East Cleveland OH 44112

Plaintiff

Meredith Wade
852 Hoover Road
Cleveland OH 44119
Plaintiff's Attorney
Jack W. Abel
Abel & Zocolo Company, LPA
The Superior Building,Ste 1915
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 ADV 222108—Meredith Wade vs Lateefa Jaamey. Complaint for concealment of assets filed. Set for hearing Feb. 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. W. Abel, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 