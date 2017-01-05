Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222111
Date Died
August 5, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Jean Serkownek
3686 Dellwood Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Date Died :Friday, August 5, 2016

Commissioner

Edith Serkownek
3387 Seaton Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Commissioner's Attorney
Karin Krasner Axner
33595 Bainbridge Road
Solon OH 44139

Text

2017 EST 222111—Estate of Jean Serkownek. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. K. Axner, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 