Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222111
- Date Died
- August 5, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Jean Serkownek
3686 Dellwood RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118
Date Died :Friday, August 5, 2016
Commissioner
Edith Serkownek
3387 Seaton RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118
Commissioner's Attorney
33595 Bainbridge Road
Solon OH 44139
Text2017 EST 222111—Estate of Jean Serkownek. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. K. Axner, atty.
