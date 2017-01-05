Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222112
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- April 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Elaine Marie Diguilio
7642 Columbia Rd.Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Friday, April 22, 2016
Applicant
Bradley J. Clevenger
8580 Evergreen Trail, Apt. 311Olmsted Twnship OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
The Roberts Law Firm
7622 Columbia Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Text2017 EST 222112—Estate of Elaine Marie Diguilio. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. K. T. Roberts, atty.
