Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222112
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
April 22, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Elaine Marie Diguilio
7642 Columbia Rd.
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Friday, April 22, 2016

Applicant

Bradley J. Clevenger
8580 Evergreen Trail, Apt. 311
Olmsted Twnship OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Thomas Roberts
The Roberts Law Firm
7622 Columbia Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Text

2017 EST 222112—Estate of Elaine Marie Diguilio. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. K. T. Roberts, atty.
