Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222115
Bond
1
Date Died
October 8, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

John Fedakowski
10 Hickory Hill Road
Painesville OH 44077
Applicant's Attorney
Susan Priest Richlak
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060

Decedent

Rosella Fedakowski
366 E. 272
Euclid OH 44132

Date Died :Saturday, October 8, 2016

Fiduciary

John Fedakowski
10 Hickory Hill Road
Painesville OH 44077
Fiduciary's Attorney
Susan Priest Richlak
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 EST 222115—Estate of Rosella Fedakowski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. P. Richlak, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 