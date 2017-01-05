Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222115
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- October 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
John Fedakowski
10 Hickory Hill RoadPainesville OH 44077
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060
Decedent
Rosella Fedakowski
366 E. 272Euclid OH 44132
Date Died :Saturday, October 8, 2016
Fiduciary
John Fedakowski
10 Hickory Hill RoadPainesville OH 44077
Fiduciary's Attorney
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 EST 222115—Estate of Rosella Fedakowski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. P. Richlak, atty.
