Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222118
- Date Died
- December 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Anthony Costello
17617 Ridge CreekStrongsville OH 44196
Applicant's Attorney
Weston Hurd LLP
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114-1862
Decedent
Rita Costello
17617 Ridge CreekStrongsville OH 44196
Date Died :Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Text2017 EST 222118—Estate of Rita Costello. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. W. Johnson, atty.
