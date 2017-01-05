Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222118
Date Died
December 7, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Anthony Costello
17617 Ridge Creek
Strongsville OH 44196
Applicant's Attorney
Gary William Johnson
Weston Hurd LLP
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114-1862

Decedent

Rita Costello
17617 Ridge Creek
Strongsville OH 44196

Date Died :Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222118—Estate of Rita Costello. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. W. Johnson, atty.
