Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222119
Date Died
February 22, 2016
Filing Code
AD4

Decedent

Sidney G. Mallory
1663 Royal Berkshire Circle
West Chester PA 19380

Date Died :Monday, February 22, 2016

Applicant

Jill D. Mallory
1663 Royal Berkshire Circle
West Chester PA 19380
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Louise Perla
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 222119—Estate of Sidney G. Mallory. Application to administer ancillary estate filed. E. L. Perla, atty.
