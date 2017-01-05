Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222119
- Date Died
- February 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD4
Decedent
Sidney G. Mallory
1663 Royal Berkshire CircleWest Chester PA 19380
Date Died :Monday, February 22, 2016
Applicant
Jill D. Mallory
1663 Royal Berkshire CircleWest Chester PA 19380
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 222119—Estate of Sidney G. Mallory. Application to administer ancillary estate filed. E. L. Perla, atty.
