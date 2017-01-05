Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222120
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- October 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Christine M. Morrison
746 Hemlock DriveEuclid OH 44132
Date Died :Sunday, October 9, 2016
Applicant
Ronald Mcgruder
8130 Ravenna Rd.Concord OH 44077
Applicant's Attorney
Hennig, Szeman & Klammer Co., L.P.A.
10 West Erie Street
Painesville OH 44077
Text2017 EST 222120—Estate of Christine M. Morrison. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. R. A. Hennig, atty.
About your information and the public record.