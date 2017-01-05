Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222120
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
October 9, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Christine M. Morrison
746 Hemlock Drive
Euclid OH 44132

Date Died :Sunday, October 9, 2016

Applicant

Ronald Mcgruder
8130 Ravenna Rd.
Concord OH 44077
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Allen Hennig
Hennig, Szeman & Klammer Co., L.P.A.
10 West Erie Street
Painesville OH 44077

Text

2017 EST 222120—Estate of Christine M. Morrison. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. R. A. Hennig, atty.
