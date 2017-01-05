Date Filed Thursday, January 5, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222120 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died October 9, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 222120—Estate of Christine M. Morrison. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. R. A. Hennig, atty.