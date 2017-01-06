Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222121
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 2, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Other
Carla Duncan
Adult Protective Services, 13815 Kinsman RoadCleveland OH 44120
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant
Jennifer Healy
1282 Croyden Rd.Cleveland OH 44124
Ward
Suzanne Pearson
14312 Detroit Ave #1345Lakewood OH 44117
Text2017 GRD 222121—Re: Suzanne Pearson. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
