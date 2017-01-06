Date Filed Friday, January 6, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222121 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Feb 2, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 222121—Re: Suzanne Pearson. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.