Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 6, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222121
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 2, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Other

Carla Duncan
Adult Protective Services, 13815 Kinsman Road
Cleveland OH 44120
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Applicant

Jennifer Healy
1282 Croyden Rd.
Cleveland OH 44124

Ward

Suzanne Pearson
14312 Detroit Ave #1345
Lakewood OH 44117

Text

2017 GRD 222121—Re: Suzanne Pearson. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 