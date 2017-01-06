Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222122
Bond
1
Date Died
June 26, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Dorothy L. Loder
15290 State Road
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Sunday, June 26, 2016

Applicant

Debora Lee Loder
3408 Wiltshire Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Bradley Aaron Somogyi
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Fiduciary

Debora Lee Loder
3408 Wiltshire Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
Bradley Aaron Somogyi
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 222122—Estate of Dorothy L. Loder. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. A. Somogyi, atty.
