Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222122
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- June 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Dorothy L. Loder
15290 State RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Sunday, June 26, 2016
Applicant
Debora Lee Loder
3408 Wiltshire RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Fiduciary
Debora Lee Loder
3408 Wiltshire RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 222122—Estate of Dorothy L. Loder. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. A. Somogyi, atty.
