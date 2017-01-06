Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 6, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222125
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 2, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GDAGS

Other

Pauline Rice
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Applicant

Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103

Ward

Gaynell Washington
20265 Emery Rd.
Cleveland OH 44128

Text

2017 GRD 222125—Re: Gaynell Washington. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Feb. 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
