Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222125
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 2, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDAGS
Other
Pauline Rice
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant
Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Ward
Gaynell Washington
20265 Emery Rd.Cleveland OH 44128
Text2017 GRD 222125—Re: Gaynell Washington. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Feb. 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
