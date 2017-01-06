Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 6, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222129
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 31, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Applicant

Kara Landenberger
1023 Greyton Rd.
Cleveland OH 44112

Ward

Aden Michael-Anthony Malone
1023 Greyton Rd.
Cleveland OH 44112

Board of Education

Cleveland Board Of Education

Text

2017 GRD 222129—Re: Aden Michael-Anthony Malone. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 31, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
