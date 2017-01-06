Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222129
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 31, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Applicant
Kara Landenberger
1023 Greyton Rd.Cleveland OH 44112
Ward
Aden Michael-Anthony Malone
1023 Greyton Rd.Cleveland OH 44112
Board of Education
Cleveland Board Of Education
Text2017 GRD 222129—Re: Aden Michael-Anthony Malone. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 31, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
