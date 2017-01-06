Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222130
Date Died
January 1, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 17, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Samuel Watkins
3504 W. 151st Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Decedent

Sandra L. Watkins
5981 Wichita Avenue
Brooklyn OH 44144

Date Died :Sunday, January 1, 2017

Text

2017 EST 222130—Estate of Sandra L. Watkins. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Feb. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
