Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222130
- Date Died
- January 1, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 17, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Samuel Watkins
3504 W. 151st StreetCleveland OH 44111
Decedent
Sandra L. Watkins
5981 Wichita AvenueBrooklyn OH 44144
Date Died :Sunday, January 1, 2017
Text2017 EST 222130—Estate of Sandra L. Watkins. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Feb. 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
