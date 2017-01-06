Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC222131
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGFeb 22, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
Old Name
Foroozan Alaeddini
65 Windrush Dr.Moreland Hills OH 44022
Old Name's Attorney
Baker & Hostetler LLP
PNC Center
Cleveland OH 44114-3482
New Name
Foroozan Mohtashemipour
65 Windrush Dr.Moreland Hills OH 44022
New Name's Attorney
Baker & Hostetler LLP
PNC Center
Cleveland OH 44114-3482
Text2017 MSC 222131—Re: Foroozan Alaeddini. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Feb. 22, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. M. F. Jambe, atty.
