Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 6, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC222131
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Feb 22, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

Old Name

Foroozan Alaeddini
65 Windrush Dr.
Moreland Hills OH 44022
Old Name's Attorney
Suzanne Mae Frances Jambe
Baker & Hostetler LLP
PNC Center
Cleveland OH 44114-3482

New Name

Foroozan Mohtashemipour
65 Windrush Dr.
Moreland Hills OH 44022
New Name's Attorney
Suzanne Mae Frances Jambe
Baker & Hostetler LLP
PNC Center
Cleveland OH 44114-3482

Text

2017 MSC 222131—Re: Foroozan Alaeddini. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Feb. 22, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. M. F. Jambe, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 