Date Filed Friday, January 6, 2017 Case Number 2017MSC222131 Hearing NAME CHANGE HEARING Feb 22, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code CHGA

Text 2017 MSC 222131—Re: Foroozan Alaeddini. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Feb. 22, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. M. F. Jambe, atty.