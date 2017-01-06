Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222136
Date Died
November 27, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 6, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Deborah M. Turner
P.o. Box 46342
Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Deborah Monique Turner
Deborah M. Turner
P.O. Box 46342
Bedford OH 44146

Decedent

Stanley Edwin Earley
Windsor Heights Alzheimer Care Center, 23311 Harvard Road
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Sunday, November 27, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222136—Estate of Stanley Edwin Earley. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 6, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. D. M. Turner, atty.
