Date Filed Friday, January 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222136 Date Died November 27, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Feb 6, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 222136—Estate of Stanley Edwin Earley. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 6, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. D. M. Turner, atty.