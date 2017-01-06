Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222136
- Date Died
- November 27, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 6, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Deborah M. Turner
P.o. Box 46342Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Deborah M. Turner
P.O. Box 46342
Bedford OH 44146
Decedent
Stanley Edwin Earley
Windsor Heights Alzheimer Care Center, 23311 Harvard RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Sunday, November 27, 2016
Text2017 EST 222136—Estate of Stanley Edwin Earley. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 6, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. D. M. Turner, atty.
