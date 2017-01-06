Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222138
- Date Died
- November 23, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Robert H. Zukowski
2001 Som Center Rd.Gates Mills OH 44040
Date Died :Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Applicant
Beatrice E. Colage
2001 Som Center Rd.Gates Mills OH 44040
Fiduciary
Beatrice E. Colage
2001 Som Center Rd.Gates Mills OH 44040
Text2017 EST 222138—Estate of Robert H. Zukowski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
