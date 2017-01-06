Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222139
Date Died
March 8, 1992
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Rd. #202
Parma Hts. OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Decedent

Irene Theresa Medlik
5463 Elizabeth Ave.
Parma OH 44130

Date Died :Sunday, March 8, 1992

Text

2017 EST 222139—Estate of Irene Theresa Medlik. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. P. J. Stano, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 