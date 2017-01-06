Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222139
- Date Died
- March 8, 1992
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Applicant
Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Rd. #202Parma Hts. OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130
Decedent
Irene Theresa Medlik
5463 Elizabeth Ave.Parma OH 44130
Text2017 EST 222139—Estate of Irene Theresa Medlik. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. P. J. Stano, atty.
