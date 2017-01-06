Probate
- Friday, January 6, 2017
- 2017EST222143
- October 9, 2016
- AD2
Applicant
Anne K. Monreal
451 E.270 Th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040
Decedent
Julia T. Kueller
451 E. 270th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Fiduciary
Anne K. Monreal
451 E.270 Th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Fiduciary's Attorney
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040
Text2017 EST 222143—Estate of Julia T. Kueller. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. F. E. Jochum, atty.
