Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222143
Date Died
October 9, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Anne K. Monreal
451 E.270 Th Street
Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Francis Eric Jochum
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040

Decedent

Julia T. Kueller
451 E. 270th Street
Euclid OH 44132

Date Died :Sunday, October 9, 2016

Fiduciary

Anne K. Monreal
451 E.270 Th Street
Euclid OH 44132
Fiduciary's Attorney
Francis Eric Jochum
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040

Text

2017 EST 222143—Estate of Julia T. Kueller. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. F. E. Jochum, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 