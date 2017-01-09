Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222149
Date Died
September 6, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Erika M. Straubs
22564 Sunnyhill Dr.
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Lynn Roberts
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Victor Straubs
22564 Sunnyhill Dr.
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222149—Estate of Victor Straubs. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. K. L. Roberts, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 