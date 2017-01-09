Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222149
- Date Died
- September 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Erika M. Straubs
22564 Sunnyhill Dr.Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Victor Straubs
22564 Sunnyhill Dr.Rocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Tuesday, September 6, 2016
Text2017 EST 222149—Estate of Victor Straubs. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. K. L. Roberts, atty.
About your information and the public record.