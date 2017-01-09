Date Filed Monday, January 9, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222153 Date Died November 10, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Feb 21, 2017 9:15 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 222153—Estate of Nolen J. Motley. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 21, 2017 at 9:15 a.m.