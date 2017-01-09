Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222153
Date Died
November 10, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 21, 2017 9:15 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Nolen J. Motley
25900 Euclid Ave #619
Euclid OH 44132

Date Died :Thursday, November 10, 2016

Applicant

Eric G. Motley
22551 Arms Ave.
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 EST 222153—Estate of Nolen J. Motley. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 21, 2017 at 9:15 a.m.
