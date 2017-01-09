Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222153
- Date Died
- November 10, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 21, 2017 9:15 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Nolen J. Motley
25900 Euclid Ave #619Euclid OH 44132
Date Died :Thursday, November 10, 2016
Applicant
Eric G. Motley
22551 Arms Ave.Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 EST 222153—Estate of Nolen J. Motley. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 21, 2017 at 9:15 a.m.
