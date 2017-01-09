Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222154
- Date Died
- November 11, 2005
- Filing Code
- AD4
Applicant
George George Pappas
3768 Shore Blvd.Oldsmar FL 34677
Applicant's Attorney
McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co.
101 Prospect Avenue, West
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
George Vassilakis
1621 Gulf Blvd.Clearwater Beach FL 33767
Date Died :Friday, November 11, 2005
Text2017 EST 222154—Estate of George Vassilakis. Application to administer ancillary estate filed. K. P. Karas, atty.
