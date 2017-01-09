Date Filed Monday, January 9, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222156 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $220,000.00 Date Died November 8, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 222156—Estate of Henry Sabin Fisher. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $220,000.00. R. Y. Price, atty.