Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222156
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$220,000.00
Date Died
November 8, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Bonnie M. Baker
2514 Wellington Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Rebecca Yingst Price
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Henry Sabin Fisher
2514 Wellington Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118-5500

Date Died :Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222156—Estate of Henry Sabin Fisher. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $220,000.00. R. Y. Price, atty.
