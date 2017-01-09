Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222156
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $220,000.00
- Date Died
- November 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Bonnie M. Baker
2514 Wellington Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Henry Sabin Fisher
2514 Wellington RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118-5500
Date Died :Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Text2017 EST 222156—Estate of Henry Sabin Fisher. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $220,000.00. R. Y. Price, atty.
