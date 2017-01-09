Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222157
- Date Died
- November 5, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 22, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Drew R. Hansel
715 Northridge OvalBrooklyn OH 44144
Date Died :Saturday, November 5, 2016
Applicant
John W. Hansel
48191 New London Eastern RoadWellington OH 44090
Applicant's Attorney
Kimberly K. Yoder Co., LPA
20525 Center Ridge Road, Suite
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 222157—Estate of Drew R. Hansel. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. K. Yoder, atty.
