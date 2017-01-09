Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222157
Date Died
November 5, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 22, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Drew R. Hansel
715 Northridge Oval
Brooklyn OH 44144

Date Died :Saturday, November 5, 2016

Applicant

John W. Hansel
48191 New London Eastern Road
Wellington OH 44090
Applicant's Attorney
Kimberly Kay Yoder
Kimberly K. Yoder Co., LPA
20525 Center Ridge Road, Suite
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 222157—Estate of Drew R. Hansel. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. K. Yoder, atty.
