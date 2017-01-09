Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222159
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 7, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Sandra Soolestrom
5136 Gibbs RoadAndover OH 44003
Applicant
Susan M. Gargiulo
250 Savage St.Berea OH 44017
Ward
Dolores M. Boyd
2402 Searsdale Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Text2017 GRD 222159—Re: Dolores M. Boyd. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
