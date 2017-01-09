Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 9, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222159
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 7, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Sandra Soolestrom
5136 Gibbs Road
Andover OH 44003

Applicant

Susan M. Gargiulo
250 Savage St.
Berea OH 44017

Ward

Dolores M. Boyd
2402 Searsdale Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2017 GRD 222159—Re: Dolores M. Boyd. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
