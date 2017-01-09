Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222161
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- November 2, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Fianette Sanchez
3232 W. 88th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Decedent
Fialeny Hernandez
3232 W. 88th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Wednesday, November 2, 2016
Fiduciary
Fianette Sanchez
3232 W. 88th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Fiduciary's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Text2017 EST 222161—Estate of Fialeny Hernandez. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. L. Papesh, atty.
About your information and the public record.