Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222161
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
November 2, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Fianette Sanchez
3232 W. 88th Street
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Decedent

Fialeny Hernandez
3232 W. 88th Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Fiduciary

Fianette Sanchez
3232 W. 88th Street
Cleveland OH 44102
Fiduciary's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 222161—Estate of Fialeny Hernandez. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. L. Papesh, atty.
