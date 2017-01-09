Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, January 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222164
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 12, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Robert Sanson
977 West Mill DriveHighland Heights OH 44143-1907
Applicant
Tami Roeder
7166 Mentor Ave., #4Willoughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Next of Kin
Salvatore Lamarca
1198 East 175th StreetCleveland OH 44119
Next of Kin
Joe Lamarca
5240 Dogwood TrailCleveland OH 44124
Next of Kin
Richard Sanson
Highland Pointe, 402 Golfview LaneCleveland OH 44143
Next of Kin
Terra Radovanic
8341 Nowlen StreetMentor OH 44060
Text2017 GRD 222164—Re: Robert Sanson. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
