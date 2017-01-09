Probate

Date Filed
Monday, January 9, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222164
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 12, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Robert Sanson
977 West Mill Drive
Highland Heights OH 44143-1907

Applicant

Tami Roeder
7166 Mentor Ave., #4
Willoughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Next of Kin

Salvatore Lamarca
1198 East 175th Street
Cleveland OH 44119

Next of Kin

Joe Lamarca
5240 Dogwood Trail
Cleveland OH 44124

Next of Kin

Richard Sanson
Highland Pointe, 402 Golfview Lane
Cleveland OH 44143

Next of Kin

Terra Radovanic
8341 Nowlen Street
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 GRD 222164—Re: Robert Sanson. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
