Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222167
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 7, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Ryan Scott
5855 Lance Rd.
Medina OH 44256

Next of Kin

Erik Nielsen
817 Willow Hollow Ct
Amherst OH 44001

Applicant

Shannon Price
817 Willow Hollow Court
Amherst OH 44001

Ward

Gail Scott
16016 Shriley Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Other

Anissa Aikens
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Next of Kin

Robert Scott
16016 Shirley Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 GRD 222167—Re: Gail Scott. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
