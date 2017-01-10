Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222167
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 7, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Ryan Scott
5855 Lance Rd.Medina OH 44256
Next of Kin
Erik Nielsen
817 Willow Hollow CtAmherst OH 44001
Applicant
Shannon Price
817 Willow Hollow CourtAmherst OH 44001
Ward
Gail Scott
16016 Shriley Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Other
Anissa Aikens
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Next of Kin
Robert Scott
16016 Shirley Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Text2017 GRD 222167—Re: Gail Scott. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
