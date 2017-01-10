Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222170
Date Died
August 19, 2015
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Wanda L. Dingess
6047 Ruple Parkway
Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Patrick McCafferty
Joseph P. McCafferty, LLC
2001 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145

Decedent

John J. Dingess
6047 Ruple Parkway
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Wednesday, August 19, 2015

Text

2017 EST 222170—Estate of John J. Dingess. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. J. P. McCafferty, atty.
