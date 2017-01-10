Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222171
- Date Died
- January 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Applicant
Petra Coseriu
3435 East 65th StreetCleveland OH 44127
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Tiaon Michele Lynch
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Dorothea Dragutinovic
3435 East 65th StreetCleveland OH 44127
Date Died :Sunday, January 17, 2016
Text2017 EST 222171—Estate of Dorothea Dragutinovic. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. T. M. Lynch, atty.
