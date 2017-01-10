Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222173
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 7, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Rennie A. Houck
3320 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
John H. Lawson
John H. Lawson
The Brownhoist Building
Cleveland OH 44103

Ward

John C. Kurtz
3320 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118

Text

2017 GRD 222173—Re: John C. Kurtz. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. H. Lawson, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 