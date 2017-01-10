Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222173
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 7, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Rennie A. Houck
3320 Monticello Blvd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
John H. Lawson
The Brownhoist Building
Cleveland OH 44103
Ward
John C. Kurtz
3320 Monticello Blvd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Text2017 GRD 222173—Re: John C. Kurtz. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. H. Lawson, atty.
