Date Filed
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222174
Date Died
December 18, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Joseph Anton Chec
23250 Wimbledon Road
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Steven Belovich
Robert S. Belovich, Atttorney LLC
9100 South Hills Blvd., Suite
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Decedent

Hermine Rita Cech
23250 Wimbledon Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540

Text

2017 EST 222174—Estate of Hermine Rita Cech. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. S. Belovich, atty.
