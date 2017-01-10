Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222174
- Date Died
- December 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Joseph Anton Chec
23250 Wimbledon RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Robert S. Belovich, Atttorney LLC
9100 South Hills Blvd., Suite
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Decedent
Hermine Rita Cech
23250 Wimbledon RoadShaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Date Died :Sunday, December 18, 2016
Text2017 EST 222174—Estate of Hermine Rita Cech. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. S. Belovich, atty.
About your information and the public record.