Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222175
- Date Died
- January 5, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Walter J. Resan
18943 Hunters Pointe DriveStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Tuesday, January 5, 2016
Applicant
Marian E. Resan
18943 Hunters Pointe DriveStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
11565 Pearl Road - Suite 301
Strongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 222175—Estate of Walter J. Resan. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. V. Butcher, atty.
