Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222175
Date Died
January 5, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Walter J. Resan
18943 Hunters Pointe Drive
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Tuesday, January 5, 2016

Applicant

Marian E. Resan
18943 Hunters Pointe Drive
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Samuel Vincent Butcher
11565 Pearl Road - Suite 301
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 222175—Estate of Walter J. Resan. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. V. Butcher, atty.
