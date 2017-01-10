Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222178
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$300,000.00
Date Died
November 26, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Edward Nemes
5228 Autumnwood Lane
Brunswick Hills OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Raymond Joseph Costanzo
Costanzo & Lazzaro, PLL
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-4814

Decedent

Nancy J. Nemes
13411 Sprecher Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Text

2017 EST 222178—Estate of Nancy J. Nemes. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $300,000.00. R. J. Costanzo, atty.
