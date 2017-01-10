Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222178
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $300,000.00
- Date Died
- November 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Edward Nemes
5228 Autumnwood LaneBrunswick Hills OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Costanzo & Lazzaro, PLL
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-4814
Decedent
Nancy J. Nemes
13411 Sprecher AvenueCleveland OH 44135
Text2017 EST 222178—Estate of Nancy J. Nemes. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $300,000.00. R. J. Costanzo, atty.
