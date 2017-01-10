Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222180
- Date Died
- April 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Dawn C. Humenik
28517 Glen Hollow LaneOlmsted Township OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Robert L. Tuma & Associates
III Brecksville Commons
Brecksville OH 44141
Decedent
Dolores M. Dileone
13843 Brookdale AvenueBrookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Friday, April 8, 2016
Fiduciary
Dawn C. Humenik
28517 Glen Hollow LaneOlmsted Township OH 44138
Fiduciary's Attorney
Robert L. Tuma & Associates
III Brecksville Commons
Brecksville OH 44141
Text2017 EST 222180—Estate of Dolores M. Dileone. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. L. Fischer, atty.
About your information and the public record.