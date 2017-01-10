Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222180
Date Died
April 8, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Dawn C. Humenik
28517 Glen Hollow Lane
Olmsted Township OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Kathleen Louise Fischer
Robert L. Tuma & Associates
III Brecksville Commons
Brecksville OH 44141

Decedent

Dolores M. Dileone
13843 Brookdale Avenue
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Friday, April 8, 2016

Fiduciary

Dawn C. Humenik
28517 Glen Hollow Lane
Olmsted Township OH 44138
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kathleen Louise Fischer
Robert L. Tuma & Associates
III Brecksville Commons
Brecksville OH 44141

Text

2017 EST 222180—Estate of Dolores M. Dileone. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. L. Fischer, atty.
