Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222181
Date Died
June 22, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 7, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Ruth Lee Davis
26785 Huckleberry
Cleveland OH 44143

Date Died :Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Applicant

Mac B. Davis
26785 Hucklebury Dr.
Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Aaron Heller
Mike Heller Law, LLC
333 Babbitt Rd, #233
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 EST 222181—Estate of Ruth Lee Davis. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. A. Heller, atty.
