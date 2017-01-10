Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222181
- Date Died
- June 22, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 7, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Ruth Lee Davis
26785 HuckleberryCleveland OH 44143
Date Died :Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Applicant
Mac B. Davis
26785 Hucklebury Dr.Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Mike Heller Law, LLC
333 Babbitt Rd, #233
Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 EST 222181—Estate of Ruth Lee Davis. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. A. Heller, atty.
About your information and the public record.