Date Filed Tuesday, January 10, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222183 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Feb 7, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 222183—Re: Veronica Brewster. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. J. W. Jasper, Jr., atty.