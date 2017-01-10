Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222183
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 7, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
William H. Smith
Applicant's Attorney
614 West Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113
Ward
Veronica Brewster
1313 East 142nd StreetEast Cleveland OH 44112-2057
Text2017 GRD 222183—Re: Veronica Brewster. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. J. W. Jasper, Jr., atty.
