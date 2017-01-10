Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222183
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 7, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

William H. Smith
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Whitlock Jasper Jr.
614 West Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113

Ward

Veronica Brewster
1313 East 142nd Street
East Cleveland OH 44112-2057

Text

2017 GRD 222183—Re: Veronica Brewster. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. J. W. Jasper, Jr., atty.
