Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222186
Date Died
December 2, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Devin Dunham
2339 Charney Rd.
University Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Donald Henry Holt
Holt Legal Services, LLC
13940 Cedar Road, #255
University Heights OH 44118

Decedent

Bonita L. Dunham
2339 Charney Rd.
University Hts. OH 44118

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 222186—Estate of Bonita L. Dunham. Application to administer estate filed. D. H. Holt, atty.
