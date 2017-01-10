Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222189
- Date Died
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
William Hobert Robinson
25 Sutton PlaceShaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Monday, November 21, 2016
Applicant
Juanita Dalton-Robinson
25 Sutton PlaceShaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
LoPresti, Marcovy & Marotta, LLP
330 Western Reserve Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 222189—Estate of William Hobert Robinson Jr. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. T. A. Marcovy, atty.
