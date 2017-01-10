Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222189
Date Died
November 21, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

William Hobert Robinson
25 Sutton Place
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Applicant

Juanita Dalton-Robinson
25 Sutton Place
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy Alan Marcovy
LoPresti, Marcovy & Marotta, LLP
330 Western Reserve Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 222189—Estate of William Hobert Robinson Jr. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. T. A. Marcovy, atty.
