Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222190
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$115,000.00
Date Died
November 24, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Andrew J. Perlik
9810 Windy Hill Road
Nokesville VA 20181

Decedent

Agnes O. Perlik
18090 Pearl Rd. Apt. 105
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Thursday, November 24, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222190—Estate of Agnes O. Perlik. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $115,000.00.
