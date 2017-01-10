Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222190
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $115,000.00
- Date Died
- November 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Andrew J. Perlik
9810 Windy Hill RoadNokesville VA 20181
Decedent
Agnes O. Perlik
18090 Pearl Rd. Apt. 105Strongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Thursday, November 24, 2016
Text2017 EST 222190—Estate of Agnes O. Perlik. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $115,000.00.
