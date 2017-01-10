Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222191
Filing Code
DEC

Defendant

Lenticular, Llc
1663 Royal Berkshire Circle
West Chester PA 19380

Plaintiff

Jill D. Mallory
1663 Royal Berkshire Circle
West Chester PA 19380
Plaintiff's Attorney
Elizabeth Louise Perla
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Defendant

Jill D. Mallory
Sidney G. Mallory, 1663 Royal Berkshire Circle
West Chester PA 19380

Text

2017 ADV 222191—Jill D. Mallory vs Lenticular, Llc, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. E. L. Perla, atty.
