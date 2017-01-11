Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222196
- Date Died
- September 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Fiduciary
Clifford Keys
4098 E. 67thCleveland OH 44105
Surviving Spouse
Clifford Keys
4098 E.67th St.Cleveland OH 44105
Decedent
Joyvonne Davis-Keys
4098 E. 67thCleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Thursday, September 22, 2016
Text2017 EST 222196—Estate of Joyvonne Davis-Keys. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed.
About your information and the public record.