Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222196
Filing Code
AWD

Fiduciary

Clifford Keys
4098 E. 67th
Cleveland OH 44105

Surviving Spouse

Clifford Keys
Decedent

Joyvonne Davis-Keys
4098 E. 67th
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Thursday, September 22, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222196—Estate of Joyvonne Davis-Keys. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed.
