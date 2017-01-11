Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222197
Date Died
December 15, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Michael J. Cramer
845 Wellmon
Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
James Nicholas Harding
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
303 Columbus Rd
Bedford OH 44146

Decedent

Robert R. Close
7 Mapleton Ave.
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Thursday, December 15, 2016

Fiduciary

Michael J. Cramer
845 Wellmon
Bedford OH 44146
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Nicholas Harding
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
303 Columbus Rd
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 222197—Estate of Robert R. Close. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. N. Harding, atty.
