Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222197
- Date Died
- December 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Michael J. Cramer
845 WellmonBedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
303 Columbus Rd
Bedford OH 44146
Decedent
Robert R. Close
7 Mapleton Ave.Bedford OH 44146
Fiduciary
Michael J. Cramer
845 WellmonBedford OH 44146
Fiduciary's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
303 Columbus Rd
Bedford OH 44146
Text2017 EST 222197—Estate of Robert R. Close. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. N. Harding, atty.
