Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222203
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
October 21, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Donald E. Kilgo
496 East 123rd Street
Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel Patrick Hinkel
Kadish, Hinkel & Weibel
1360 E 9th St, Ste 400
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Devon Kilgo
496 East 123rd Street
Cleveland OH 44108

Text

2017 EST 222203—Estate of Devon Kilgo. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. D. P. Hinkel, atty.
