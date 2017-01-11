Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222203
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- October 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Donald E. Kilgo
496 East 123rd StreetCleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Kadish, Hinkel & Weibel
1360 E 9th St, Ste 400
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Devon Kilgo
496 East 123rd StreetCleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Friday, October 21, 2016
Text2017 EST 222203—Estate of Devon Kilgo. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. D. P. Hinkel, atty.
About your information and the public record.