Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222204
Date Died
November 14, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Mark Douglas Hertel
19800 State Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Laura Ann Balzano
Laura A. Balzano Law Offices LLC
8927 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Decedent

Douglas L. Hertel
20243 Drake Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 222204—Estate of Douglas L. Hertel. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. A. Balzano, atty.
