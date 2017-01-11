Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222204
- Date Died
- November 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Mark Douglas Hertel
19800 State RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Laura A. Balzano Law Offices LLC
8927 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Decedent
Douglas L. Hertel
20243 Drake RoadStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Monday, November 14, 2016
Fiduciary
Mark Douglas Hertel
19800 State RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
Laura A. Balzano Law Offices LLC
8927 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Text2017 EST 222204—Estate of Douglas L. Hertel. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. A. Balzano, atty.
