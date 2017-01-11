Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222205
- Date Died
- December 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Paul F. Freund
310 Tanglewood TrailWadsworth OH 44281
Applicant's Attorney
Skidmore & Hall
748 North Court Street
Medina OH 44256
Decedent
Mary L. Freund
7699 Ragall ParkwayMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Monday, December 26, 2016
Fiduciary
Paul F. Freund
310 Tanglewood TrailWadsworth OH 44281
Fiduciary's Attorney
Skidmore & Hall
748 North Court Street
Medina OH 44256
Text2017 EST 222205—Estate of Mary L. Freund. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. T. Skidmore, atty.
About your information and the public record.