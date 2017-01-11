Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222205
Date Died
December 26, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Paul F. Freund
310 Tanglewood Trail
Wadsworth OH 44281
Applicant's Attorney
Lee Thomas Skidmore
Skidmore & Hall
748 North Court Street
Medina OH 44256

Decedent

Mary L. Freund
7699 Ragall Parkway
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Monday, December 26, 2016

Fiduciary

Paul F. Freund
310 Tanglewood Trail
Wadsworth OH 44281
Fiduciary's Attorney
Lee Thomas Skidmore
Skidmore & Hall
748 North Court Street
Medina OH 44256

Text

2017 EST 222205—Estate of Mary L. Freund. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. T. Skidmore, atty.
