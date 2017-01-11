Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222209
Date Died
October 24, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 22, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

William L. Amos
14100 Viola Ave.
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Monday, October 24, 2016

Applicant

Anthony W. Amos
27331 Westown Blvd #1004
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Maria Louise Shinn
Shinn Lanter, LLP
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004

Text

2017 EST 222209—Estate of William L. Amos. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 22, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. L. Shinn, atty.
