Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222209
- Date Died
- October 24, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 22, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
William L. Amos
14100 Viola Ave.Cleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Monday, October 24, 2016
Applicant
Anthony W. Amos
27331 Westown Blvd #1004Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Shinn Lanter, LLP
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004
Text2017 EST 222209—Estate of William L. Amos. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 22, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. L. Shinn, atty.
