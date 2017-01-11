Date Filed Wednesday, January 11, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222209 Date Died October 24, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Feb 22, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 222209—Estate of William L. Amos. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 22, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. L. Shinn, atty.