Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222212
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Harold Bruce
17311 Throckley AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Text2017 ADV 222212—Adult Protective Services vs Harold Bruce. Complaint for protective services filed. K. K. Perk, atty.
About your information and the public record.